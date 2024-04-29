Highlights Leeds United need to pay up to £190 million in unpaid transfer fees.

Failure to pay a percentage by June could lead to issues with FIFA or the FA and impact club's financial situation.

Winning promotion to Premier League crucial for financial windfall to cover losses and pay off debts.

Leeds United could be hit with a points deduction if they fail to pay back unpaid transfer fees, according to Football Insider.

It's reported that the Whites owe £190million worth of transfer fees, with £73.6 million of this owed to clubs by the end of June. If they fail to pay on time, the clubs owed money could raise the issue with FIFA or the FA, and this could lead to problems for Leeds.

The club also posted a loss of £34.6million during the most recent financial year, so this could be a concern for Leeds.

EFL clubs are only permitted to lose £83million over a three-year period and Leeds could be getting close to that mark after recording a loss of £37million during the 2021/22 season.

Leeds United unpaid transfer fees

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reported on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast that Sheffield United were recently handed a two-point deduction for defaulting on transfer payments owed, and the same could happen to Leeds if they failed to pay.

O'Rourke reported the unpaid transfer fees are "a worrying sign" for the club after reporting a loss of £34 million last season, and the club may need to sell key players to plug the deficit to bring in money if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

This puts extra emphasis on Leeds winning promotion this season, with the club set for a huge financial windfall if they reach the Premier League.

Another season in the Championship could potentially put Leeds in a difficult situation when it comes to paying the unpaid transfer fees, and the Elland Road hierarchy will be desperately hoping that Leeds are able to navigate the play-offs and return to the top-flight at the first attempt.

If Leeds fail to win promotion, they could be forced to cash in on the likes of Crysencio Summerville, who has attracted plenty of interest this season, and would no doubt have plenty of suitors this summer.

This is far from an ideal situation, but it could well be solved by promotion, and Leeds have until June to pay the reported £73.6million they owe clubs for unpaid transfer fees.

Daniel Farke won't want off-field distractions like this

Leeds' automatic promotion hopes took a huge blow after their recent 4-0 loss to QPR, and this news couldn't have come at a worse time.

However, he must ignore off-field matters and concentrate on what he can control, which is leading the club to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Championship Table - 29/04/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 1. Leicester City 44 47 94 2. Leeds United 45 39 90 3. Ipswich Town 44 32 90 4. Southampton 45 23 84 5. Norwich City 45 16 73 6. West Brom 45 20 72

It looks likely that Leeds will have to do it through the play-offs, which isn't ideal, but it won't matter to the Elland Road faithful how they're promoted as long as they're a Premier League side next season.

Premier League promotion was clearly the club's aim anyway, but with this news it's perhaps become even more important as the money could help with the overhanging fees owed.