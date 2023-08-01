Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Brandon Williams from Manchester United as they look to strengthen their squad.

Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester United’s versatile full-back Brandon Williams as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his squad.

Who is Brandon Williams?

The 22-year-old local lad has come through the ranks at Old Trafford and has made over 50 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut back in 2019.

However, he has understandably struggled to establish himself as a regular, so he has had a spell out on loan, which includes under the guidance of Farke at Norwich City, although the German was sacked a matter of months into the loan spell.

With a year left on his deal with Man United, the Premier League side will be open to letting Williams leave this summer. So, it seems likely that he has played his last game for the club, with Erik ten Hag having several options ahead of the England youth international in both full-back roles.

Leeds United keen on Brandon Williams

Therefore, the player will recognise it’s time for him to move on as he looks to develop his career, and journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed that Leeds are considering bringing Williams to Elland Road.

The update states that Man United would prefer a permanent transfer for the defender, as they look to raise funds to help any further arrivals during the window.

Do Leeds need Brandon Williams?

Farke is well-stocked for options at right-back, with the experienced Luke Ayling and exciting talent Cody Drameh meaning they have two very good options.

However, it’s a different story at left-back, which has been a problem position for the Whites over the years.

Junior Firpo is the natural senior left-back at the club, but he’s widely expected to leave before the deadline. So, that would leave Leo Hjelde as the first-choice, or Pascal Struijk, normally a centre-back, could move across.

With that in mind, left-back is an area Leeds are expected to strengthen in the coming weeks, and they have had former player Sam Byram, another versatile option, on trial as he looks to earn a deal.

How much would Brandon Williams cost?

Given his age, the fact he has made 50 appearances for Man United, and played for England at youth level, you would normally think the Premier League side could command a decent fee for Williams.

But, he is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which obviously has a big impact on his value.

Crucially, his wage demands could be problematic. As a Championship club, Leeds may not be able to meet the salary he currently has, so a compromise could be needed, and that will impact a potential fee.

With Man United needing to sell, it means they aren’t in the strongest negotiation position here, so if it is a permanent move, it would be a surprise if Leeds paid a substantial fee for Williams.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Even though the season starts this weekend, it still feels as though Leeds have a lot of work to do ahead of the deadline.

The lack of a number nine is a concern, a left-back must arrive, and the lack of depth in central midfield is a concern. As well as that, many more outgoings are expected, so the squad that Farke picks against Cardiff on Sunday could be very different to the one that is in place on September 1.