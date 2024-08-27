Key Takeaways Leeds United are keen on Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The Japan international was on Leeds' radar last year, and he has a £2.65m release clause.

Daniel Farke is looking to bring in a midfielder before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Leeds United are interested in signing Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, who has a £2.65m release clause as part of his contract.

The Whites are in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park after Glen Kamara and Archie Gray left Elland Road this summer, and they have been linked with a host of players.

However, Joe Rothwell is the only central midfielder they have signed so far, so it’s an area they’re looking to strengthen if possible.

And, in a fresh development, the Daily Mail has revealed that Tanaka has emerged as a target, and that this is a deal that could potentially move ‘swiftly’ due to the clause in his contract.

Ao Tanaka’s career so far

The 25-year-old is a name that some Leeds fans may recognise, as he had been linked with a move to the Yorkshire outfit 12 months ago, but it didn’t materialise.

If it happens this time around, it will be Tanaka’s first experience of English football, with the player starting out in Japan with Kawasaki Frontale.

His impressive form in his homeland, where he won the title three times, caught the eye of Düsseldorf, and he has spent the past three years with the German second division side, where he has been a key player.

Ao Tanaka's Career Stats So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Kawasaki Frontale 94 10 9 Fortuna Dusseldorf 95 10 8 Japan 27 8 1

That included the previous campaign where Düsseldorf missed out on promotion in heartbreaking fashion, as they lost on penalties to Bochum despite winning the first leg of their play-off final away from home by three goals.

Tanaka has been called up by the Japanese national team regularly over the past few years, with the midfielder winning 27 caps and scoring eight goals.

Ao Tanaka could be a shrewd Leeds United signing

Most would agree that it’s a big step up from the Bundesliga 2 to the Championship, but Tanaka has done very well over the years, and he has also shown his quality with Japan.

So, to get a player with that pedigree for £2.65m seems like a no-brainer, and he has the technical ability to be able to adapt to Daniel Farke’s style of play.

With Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev starting in midfield, and Rothwell on the bench, Leeds aren’t in a desperate situation with their midfield. Instead, they need someone to add depth, and Tanaka would fit the bill.

There are other areas that need strengthening, and that could take up a bigger chunk of the budget, so getting a squad player for what is a relatively low price in today’s game makes a lot of sense if they can get this over the line.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

It has been a hectic period for Leeds, who knew they would have to sell at least one key player following their failure to win promotion.

Related Sheffield United set £18m Gus Hamer demand as Leeds United circle A new claim has emerged on the transfer saga involving the Blades' Gus Hamer and Leeds United

But, losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton would have hurt Farke, and the focus since Brighton triggered his release clause has been on reinforcements, with Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon already through the door.

Another few signings would be very welcome, and then Leeds will be confident that they have a squad that is capable of winning automatic promotion this season - which has to be the aim.

Leeds are back in action this weekend when they host Hull City.