Leeds United plotting transfer swoop for highly-rated midfielder

Leeds United are plotting a transfer move for Velez midfielder Thiago Almada according to Juan G. Arango.

Almada has clearly caught the eye with some impressive performances heading towards next season, with the 19-year-old scoring five goals and being on hand to provide two assists in his 25 appearances for Velez this term.

You would imagine that Leeds are likely to be in the market to find a long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez, who is coming towards the later years of his playing career.

Almada could be the ideal replacement as well, with the midfielder making a good impression in the early years of his senior career with Velez.

A move to Elland Road is likely to be tempting for the Argentinian midfielder, with Leeds recently being crowned champions of the Championship, as they prepare for a long-awaited return to the Premier League next season.

Also, Marcelo Bielsa is in charge of the first-team, and you would imagine that the prospect of working with a high-profile manager will also swing any potential deal in Leeds’ favour.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Whites, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of next year’s campaign.

Leeds will be hoping that they can finish this season with a win, when they take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict:

This would be a real coup for Leeds.

Almada is clearly a player with a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his career with Velez are anything to go by, and I think he’d be the ideal long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

It would be big shoes to fill for Almada, but if he can continue to catch the eye with his creative ability, then I don’t see why he won’t be capable of filling the sizeable void left by Hernandez later down the line.

It would be a real statement of intent by Leeds if they got an agreement in place for Almada.