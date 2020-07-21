Leeds United plotting transfer swoop for European defender

Leeds United have reportedly made contact with Spanish side Leganes over the possibility of signing left-back Jonathan Silva according to AS.

The Whites were recently crowned champions of the Championship, and cemented their position at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Derby County at the weekend.

Leeds are now eight points clear of second-placed West Brom in the table, and will be keen to win their final match of the season against Charlton Athletic in midweek.

Marcelo Bielsa will be preparing for life back in the top-flight, and it’s certainly going to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Yorkshire-based side.

Silva has made 36 appearances for Leganes this season in the Spanish top-flight, but was unable to stop them from being relegated into the second tier this term.

Leganes finished 18th in the table, after they were forced to settle for a point against league-leaders Real Madrid in their final match of this year’s campaign.

Leeds already have the likes of Barry Douglas, Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski in their ranks at left-back, and it could mean that one of those players are heading for the Elland Road exit door in the future.

Do you know what shirt number these Leeds United players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for Leeds.

They’re definitely going to need to sign players ahead of a long-awaited return back into the Premier League, and I think they’re making a smart move in conducting their transfer business early.

Silva is unproven in English football, which will be a slight concern, and always makes this type of signing a risk ahead of next year’s campaign.

But if he can hit the ground running, then it’ll be a shrewd signing by the Whites.