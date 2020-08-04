Leeds United plotting transfer swoop for EFL talent

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Reading midfielder Michael Olise according to Football Insider.

Olise has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Berkshire-based side, in what was his breakthrough season with Mark Bowen’s men.

The 18-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions for Reading, as they finished 14th in the Championship table this term.

Football Insider claim that Victor Orta has been keeping tabs on Olise during the 2019/20 season, as they look to expolit Reading’s well-publicised financial troubles ahead of next year’s league campaign.

It’s likely that a number of players will depart Reading during the summer transfer window, as they look to balance the books on their spending.

A move to Leeds could be tempting for Olise, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side planning for life back in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to make a good impression in the top-flight next season.

The Verdict:

This could be a shrewd bit of business by Leeds.

Having watched Olise in action a number of times this season, he’s a player that clearly has a bright future ahead of him.

He’s still a raw talent though, and I would be surprised if he was to be anywhere near the Leeds first-team squad if he signed for the Yorkshire-based club.

But that’s not to say that he couldn’t go on to feature for them later down the line, and he could play a key role in future seasons for Leeds.

It’s a smart move in targeting him whilst Reading are looking to trim the wage bill ahead of the new season.