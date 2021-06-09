Leeds United plotting transfer move for 26-year-old Fulham star

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed is attracting transfer interest from the Premier League following the Cottagers’ relegation to the Championship, with Leeds United one of the teams in the hunt for his signature.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who believe that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of a number of clubs who have tracked the 26-year-old and are considering a bid for him.

Reed started his career by coming through Southampton’s academy, but he was restricted to just 17 league appearances before going out on a number of Football League loan spells to Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and then Fulham.

It was the London club where he achieved success with in the 2019-20 campaign, playing 25 times in a key part of their promotion to the top flight, and those performances led to Reed’s permanent signing for around £6 million from the Saints.

Having been a consistently solid player for Scott Parker last season, Reed could be set to return to the Premier League quickly and the engine room is an area that Bielsa may need to bolster with options looking very thin ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Verdict

Reed operates mainly as a holding midfielder, but the problem is Leeds already have a top player in that position in the form of Kalvin Phillips.

Could both Phillips and Reed play in the same team? I’m not so sure – they essentially do the same job and have the same kind of abilities but Phillips is no doubt a far better player overall.

Bielsa rarely sits back as well when it comes to playing the top teams so it’s not like Reed would be needed to play alongside Phillips in a defence-minded midfield partnership, so I could only see him being back-up at Elland Road.

Reed in my eyes is better than having to play second fiddle, so even if Leeds are interested I could see someone else in the Premier League potentially coming in for him, offering him a starting role and making the move from Craven Cottage in the coming months.