Leeds United plotting summer transfer swoop for Premier League man

Leeds United are interested in making a move for AFC Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to Football Insider.

The England Under-21 international is a top target for the Yorkshire club, who are edging closer and closer to Premier League football.

The growing uncertainty surrounding Kiko Casilla’s future at the club after a recent suspension, is prompting boss Marcelo Bielsa to look elsewhere.

Casilla has been in indifferent form this season, despite Bielsa’s loyalty and commitment to play the former Real Madrid man.

United’s scouts are said to have been closely monitoring the rising star over the last two seasons, including during his loan spell with AFC Wimbledon.

A lot of Leeds’ interest in Ramsdale will depend on the top-flight future of Bournemouth, who are struggling in the Premier League.

Ramsdale has had somewhat of a breakthrough season for Bournemouth, starting 28 of their 29 league games thus far.

Beginning his career with Bolton Wanderers, before moving to further his development at Sheffield United. Leaving the Blades, Ramsdale moved to Bournemouth, before loan spells with Chesterfield and Wimbledon.

The Verdict

Casilla is Leeds’ number one and Bielsa till take some nudging to replace him, but signing Ramsdale would be a superb asset for the Championship’s league leaders.

Of course any proposed deal would only happen if Bournemouth fail to keep their Premier League status going, seeing Eddie Howe unlikely to sell if they remain amongst English football’s top twenty sides.

I think they’ll be debating whether to sign the Cherries shot-stopper or make Illan Meslier’s loan deal a permanent one in the summer.