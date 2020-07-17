Leeds United plotting summer transfer raid on EFL club

Leeds United are plotting a double transfer swoop for Wigan Athletic duo Joe Gelhardt and Sean McGurk according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds. Very warm interest in both Gelhardt AND young McGurk at Wigan. A few others keen on the pair. But Leeds may be first in once promotion confirmed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2020

Wigan have had some off-the-field troubles in recent weeks, which has resulted in the club being placed into administration with just two matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Paul Cook’s side are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, but are facing a nervous wait heading towards the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, with a possible points deduction on the cards.

Their financial difficulties could mean that players are sold to balance the books at the DW Stadium, with Gelhardt in particular attracting significant interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has previously been reported by The Sun that the young Latics forward is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, which is likely to mean that Leeds will face stiff competition to land his signature.

Whilst McGurk has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Wigan under-18s team, and will be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Leeds could be tempting for the pair, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side edging towards a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two matches remaining this season.

The Verdict:

It’s only a matter of time before they are to leave Wigan.

Their off-the-field problems have been well-publicised, and it’ll be interesting to see which clubs they end up at heading into the 2020/21 season.

Leeds will fancy their chances of signing both Gelhardt and McGurk, especially if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

They’re a club with a sizeable stature, and have already shown that there is a clear pathway for younger players to force their way into the first-team.