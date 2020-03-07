Leeds United plotting summer swoop for 23-y/o if promotion secured

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring in Jack Harrison on a permanent basis as his first summer business if the Whites win promotion.

The England U21 international is currently enjoying his second season at Elland Road from Manchester City after joining on loan for the previous campaign.

Whilst that was a mixed spell for the versatile winger, this season has been a huge success, with Harrison establishing himself as a crucial member of Bielsa’s team and his performances have been appreciated by all connected to the club.

Therefore, talk of a permanent switch has been in the pipeline, although a move will depend on promotion.

And, according to Football Insider, Bielsa is urging the Yorkshire side to push through with a deal if they win promotion, with the report claiming a fee in the region of £10m will be required to finalise the transfer.

Harrison has featured in every Leeds league game this season, weighing in with five goals and seven assists, so he is sure to start against Huddersfield this afternoon.

The verdict

This seems like a no-brainer for Leeds and you can’t imagine it will be difficult to sort this if the team win promotion.

Even though he is a talent, Harrison won’t get in at City, so the chance to play for Leeds in the top-flight will appeal and he will be playing under a manager he knows and a club he knows well.

It makes sense for all parties but it’s obviously depending on promotion so that’s all the focus can be on right now.

