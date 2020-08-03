Leeds United plotting move for Newcastle United man

Leeds United are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, according to reports from the Telegraph.

Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of Leeds’ return to the Premier League, with Longstaff now said to be on the Whites’ radar.

Longstaff caught the eye for Newcastle this season, scoring on his Premier League debut in the 1-0 home victory over Manchester United back in October.

The midfielder also scored in the 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford two months later, but his future at St. James’ Park is up in the air heading into next season.

Longstaff made a total of 15 appearances in 2019/20, playing only three games following the season’s resumption.

The 20-year-old is now out of contract at Newcastle, though, with the likes of West Ham, Everton, Schalke and Udinese being linked with the midfielder, with the Magpies set to demand a compensation fee.

Now, the Telegraph claim that Leeds are interested in signing Longstaff, ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Longstaff is undoubtedly a talented player with massive potential and it’s unusual how Steve Bruce didn’t really play him too much in the latter stages of the season.

He’s a tenacious midfielder who’s good at going forward and I think his tempo would really suit Leeds’ game under Bielsa.

He’s a young Premier League prospect who has caught the eye this season, and it would be a coup to sign him, I feel.