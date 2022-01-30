Leeds United plotting fresh bid for 23-year-old from Championship club

Leeds United are set to make a fresh move to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, a report from The Sun (30/01, p62) has claimed.

The Elland Road club were heavily linked with a move for O’Brien in the summer, with Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson revealing the club turned down a £13million for the 26-year-old from Leeds.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised, and the midfielder instead put pen to paper on a new contract at the John Smith’s Stadium after the window had closed.

Now however, it seems as though Leeds could still be set to reignite their interest in O’Brien before the window closes on Monday.

It is claimed that Leeds could now be willing to pay the £10million release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract, as they target some much-needed midfield reinforcements.

So far this season, O’Brien has two goals and provided two assists in 27 league games for Huddersfield, helping Huddersfield to seventh in the current Championship standings.

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for Leeds to pay this release clause in O’Brien’s contract.

The Whites are in desperate need of a midfielder before the window closes, with Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw injured, and their pursuit of Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson seemingly stalling.

Given Leeds reportedly bid £20million for Aaronson as well, they do seem to have the funds available to pay the required price for O’Brien.

That will of course be a concern for Huddersfield when you consider O’Brien’s importance to them, and they will have to be ready to make a move of their own, if Leeds do swoop for the 26-year-old.