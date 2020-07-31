Leeds United plotting double transfer swoop for Premier League pair

Leeds United are plotting a transfer swoop for former players Danny Rose and Fabian Delph according to the Daily Star.

Both players started their careers at Leeds, and it seems as though the Yorkshire-based club are going to tempt them with offers heading into the summer transfer window.

Rose is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, and spent some of the 2019/20 campaign out on loan with Newcastle United.

Whilst Delph has struggled for consistent game time with Everton, since moving to Goodison Park from Manchester City.

A fee in the region of £5million is being quoted for any potential agreement for Delph, although it remains to be seen as to whether a formal bid has been made by Leeds.

The Whites will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won a long-awaited promotion into the top-flight under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

They finished top of the Championship table, and ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading for the club’s supporters, who had to watch the final few matches on TV due to off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business by Leeds.

Delph and Rose both know the club well after their spells with Leeds earlier in their careers, and they’ll know exactly what sort of expectation the fans have from the players.

The Whites are definitely going to need to add much-needed strength in depth to their squad, and Rose and Delph would be able to do just that.

Their experience of playing in the Premier League will also come in useful, and it’s a move that makes sense for both parties involved, as they aren’t getting the regular game time they want at this moment in time.