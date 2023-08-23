Highlights Leeds United have made a bid for midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who is currently at Bayer Leverkusen and has entered the final year of his contract.

Amiri has had a successful career in Germany and has earned five caps for the German national team.

The move to bring Amiri to Leeds would strengthen their midfield immediately and fulfill a top priority for manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United have made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for midfielder Nadiem Amiri as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his squad.

Who is Nadiem Amiri?

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Germany, coming through the ranks at Hoffenheim, and he would go on to make over 100 appearances for the club before joining Leverkusen in 2019.

After a productive first few years, Amiri fell down the pecking order and was loaned to Genoa, but he returned to the BayArena last season and made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga.

His form over the years saw Amiri earn a call-up to the German national team, and he has won five caps for his country.

Capable of playing in different midfield roles, Amiri is at his best in a more advanced role, and he featured as a late sub as Xabi Alonso’s men beat Leipzig on the opening day over the weekend.

Leeds United interested in Nadien Amiri

Even though Alonso has used Amiri in pre-season, there are doubts about his long-term future, as the player has entered the final year of his contract with the club.

Therefore, Leverkusen know that this is their last chance to get a fee for the player, or they risk losing him on a free in 12 months time.

And, Leeds are making a move to bring Amiri to the Championship, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed they have made a proposal to both the club and the player.

“EXCL: Leeds Utd have sent a formal bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Nadiem Amiri as Farke would like to sign him. Leeds are offering a four year deal to Amiri and it will be now up to the player to decide his future.”

Will Nadiem Amiri join Leeds?

As the update states, it’s now going to be down to the midfielder to decide what he wants to do, but the fact Leeds have got to this stage bodes well for the Yorkshire outfit, as they have obviously had encouragement.

Of course, this could prompt other offers, and, given his pedigree, it would be a surprise if Amiri didn’t have offers from top-flight clubs around Europe.

So, there’s no denying this would be a massive coup for the Whites if they can get this over the line, and it would be a statement signing for Farke.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Farke has made it clear that he wants new recruits through the door, and the early season results have backed that up.

Whilst the performances have been okay, a return of two points from three games is proof that the squad is short in key areas, and it needs to be addressed before the deadline.

Strengthening the midfield is arguably one of the top priorities, and Amiri would be someone who comes into the XI and improves the side immediately. There would still be more work needed, but he is the sort of signing that the fans are calling for.

Leeds are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on league leaders Ipswich Town.