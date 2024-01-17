Highlights Leeds United may be targeting Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies to strengthen their left-back position.

Davies has been a regular for Spurs, but injuries and a lack of playing time this season could make him open to a move.

His versatility at centre-back and left-back would be a valuable addition to Leeds United's squad.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has emerged as a potential target for Leeds United this month, as reported by The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Leeds eye Ben Davies

The Championship side could potentially be in for a busy end to this January transfer window as the club looks to strengthen their bid to secure promotion this season.

Leeds sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham at the beginning of the window, and it was revealed that Ben Johnson, Neco Williams, and Connor Roberts are all on the radar of Leeds to replace him.

But now it seems that they aren’t the only defenders the club is looking to sign this month, as the Whites could be looking to strengthen their left-back spot.

Davies has been with Spurs since 2014 and has been a regular for the side for several seasons, but now Leeds look like they could be trying to secure a short-term agreement.

Ben Davies would be a very good addition for Leeds

So, with the news emerging about Leeds United’s interest in Ben Davies, we asked some of the writers at Football League World for their thoughts on this matter and if it would be a good move for the player and club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Ben Davies has entered his 10th year at Tottenham, and for the most part, he has been a regular in the starting XI.

However, at the start of this campaign, Davies found himself on the sidelines under Ange Postecoglou.

But the Premier League side have had some injuries in defence over the season, and that has meant the Welsh international has been restored to the first team.

However, that doesn’t look to have stopped Leeds from showing interest in the player, who hasn’t ever played in the Championship before.

Ben Davies' stats per club (As it stands January 17th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 327 9 24 Swansea City 85 3 3 Swansea U21 10 0 0

It seems that Leeds are looking to get the experienced defender in on a loan move, and this could be a brilliant bit of business for the club, as he can offer so much to the team.

The 30-year-old would be a very impressive addition even on a loan deal for Leeds, as he can play as a centre-back and contribute his experience to the other defenders. While he can also play at left-back, a role that Leeds have struggled in this season and do need extra cover in.

Getting Davies in on a loan deal would be a very good addition to their squad and could be a key signing who can strengthen their bid to finish the campaign as a Premier League team once again.

Alfie Burns

It would be a massive coup for Leeds to land Ben Davies from Tottenham this month. The rumour has already caught the eye and getting a deal over the line would have the Championship sitting up and taking notice of the club's pulling power.

Davies has been heavily involved in Spurs' season so far, playing a lot of football in one of the most talked-about sides in the Premier League. Of course, injuries and suspensions to others have brought him into the fold, but he's still been in-and-around the first-team picture all season, playing at centre-back.

The Welshman's versatility in playing centrally or at left-back would be a great benefit to Leeds between now and the end of the season, with Farke's numbers stretched defensively. A big Welsh contingent already at Elland Road - Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Daniel James - would make a potential deal make even more sense. He'd play regularly at Leeds in a progressive, front-footed side, which you'd imagine he would enjoy.

Leeds' problem is going to be just how ambitious this is. Davies has featured in 14 of 21 Premier League games for Spurs this season, completing 90 minutes on nine occasions. It has been others' unavailability that's given him a chance, but the fact Spurs have continued to do well in that time under Ange Postecoglou, tells you Davies is a useful player for the Australian to be able to fall back on, particularly given his versatility.

It's going to take a generous Spurs stance and Leeds really selling themselves to Davies. Beyond that, there might be other offers from the bottom-third of the Premier League that are so much more attractive.

You can't knock Leeds' ambition, but this feels unlikely.