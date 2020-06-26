Leeds United plot Premier League raid in the eventuality of promotion

Marcelo Bielsa is planning to bolster his Leeds United squad this summer and will do so by raiding two of the impressive individuals from AFC Bournemouth’s squad, should they swap places with the Whites in the league standings.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table and looking for a Premier League return for the first time since 2003/04 in the coming eight games. For Bournemouth, their top-flight status is on the line and relegation looms.

In the event of Leeds swapping divisions with Bournemouth ahead of the 2020/21 season, Football Insider are reporting that the Whites will make their move on the Cherries’ squad.

Aaron Ramsdale, 21, is one player on the Leeds radar, with Bielsa facing a difficult decision on his goalkeeping department. Loanee Illan Meslier currently holds the gloves, with Kiko Casilla’s long-term future in serious doubt after racism charges against him were proven.

In addition to Ramsdale, Leeds have an interest in Harry Wilson, who has thrived on loan with Bournemouth from Liverpool.

Wilson, 23, has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and has been on the Leeds radar previously. He also struck 16 goals for Derby County last season in the Championship as they reached the play-off final.

The Verdict

This would be some coup for Leeds to get both these players signed up.

Ramsdale is a top young goalkeeper who would be excellent competition for Meslier, presuming he makes his loan permanent.

As for Wilson, Leeds know all about his class.

They’ve scouted him for a long time and he did some damage to them in the play-offs last season. He’s stepped up into the Premier League and could be an outstanding addition in the Premier League.

Focus can’t drift from promotion, though, which Leeds will know. These are only realistic targets if Bielsa’s men are rubbing shoulders with the Premier League’s best.

Thoughts? Let us know!