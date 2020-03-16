Leeds United plot next move amid claims their promotion campaign is hanging in the balance

Leeds United are set to hold a senior management meeting today to discuss the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until that date at the earliest.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

For Leeds, that means that the matches with Cardiff City, Fulham, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will be rearranged.

The next steps for rearranging these fixtures appear to be unclear at present, but that won’t stop Leeds United from planning their next steps.

According to Football Insider, the club’s senior managers will meet to discuss their next steps – as revealed by Phil Hay last week.

Bielsa was due to hold a press conference this afternoon but that’s been cancelled after the EFL announcement. Leeds will hold a senior management meeting on Monday to discuss various implications. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 13, 2020

This will include owner Andrea Radrizzani and chief executive Angus Kinnear discuss the operation of the club without matchday incom

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.