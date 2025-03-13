Malian international Ibrahima Kone is the latest striker to be linked with a potential move to Leeds United.

That is according to a report from Africa Foot, which states that the 25-year-old is among a list of players who the West Yorkshire side have looked to target ahead of next season, where they hope to feature in the Premier League once again.

Daniel Farke's side took another step towards promotion in midweek as they saw off Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road through a Jake Cooper own-goal and Ao Tanaka's fourth goal in the Championship, taking full advantage of Sheffield United and Burnley's respective 1-1 draws to play-off-chasing Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion.

Kone is currently on loan at Saudi Pro League side, Al-Okhdood from UD Almeria, who are currently sitting in seventh place in the Segunda División, having been relegated from La Liga in what was the 19-time international's first season with the Spanish outfit.

And, amid claims surrounding the striker's release clause, he has become next in line when it comes to potential reinforcements in the striking department.

Leeds United target UD Almeria's Ibrahima Kone

The bulk of Kone's career has seen him venture across Europe, featuring for Norwegian outfits Haugesund and Sarpsborg 08, whilst also enjoying spells with Adana Demispor on loan and FC Lorient, where he became a one-time target for Leeds' second-tier rivals, Blackburn Rovers, in the winter and summer of 2023 under the management of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

After scoring 14 times in 57 games for the Ligue 1 side - nine of which came in the 2022/23 campaign - the powerful striker moved to Almeria for a reported €9m fee, but his first season with the Andalusian club proved to be disastrous, as he would feature just nine times amid a five-month injury lay-off through a fracture in his right ankle.

In August, Kone joined Al-Okhdood on a season-long loan despite reports stating that the man who has netted 13 times for Mali was of interest to Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Nantes.

Since moving to the Middle East on a temporary basis, Kone has netted three times in 15 appearances, with his last goal coming against Al-Wehda in a 3-2 victory on December 5th, and he also hasn't featured in any of the club's last six Saudi Pro League encounters.

Ibrahima Kone 24/25 Stats Apps Goals Saudi Pro League 14 3 Kings Cup 1 - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 13/03/25)

Regardless, a fresh report from Africa Foot has stated that the Whites have targeted the 6"2 frontman as they seek defensive and attacking reinforcements, with the publication also stating that Almeria have set a release clause for the striker at approximately €10m as he is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Leeds United continue to look for additional attacking options

Whilst Kone's physical presence at the top end of the pitch would give Farke's side a different dimension, it remains to be seen whether the Malian will be one of United's main targets in the summer transfer window, given the calibre of many other strikers linked with a potential switch to LS11.

This includes the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Wilson and Josh Sargent, with the former of those also on the radar of West Ham United as he seeks a return to the Premier League to boost his chances of re-emerging on the international scene.

On top of this, Joel Piroe will also be looking to grasp his first potential chance of Premier League football, having netted 69 times in 170 appearances at this level for both Leeds and Swansea City.

However, whilst Kone has endured a somewhat frustrating period since moving to Spain, Leeds' recruitment team will be aware of the talent still within the ranks at Almeria, having profited from their relegation by signing Largie Ramazani for a reported £10m in the summer, with the Belgian winger registering six goal contributions in just 24 Championship appearances.