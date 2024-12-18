Leeds United have been linked with a stunning move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, but are reported to be facing competition from Champions League sides, according to TeamTalk.

The Whites are firmly in the mix to return to the promised land of the Premier League this season, currently occupying an automatic promotion place with 42 points taken from their opening 21 league games.

Championship table (1st-3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 (Table correct as of December 18th, 2024)

As the Yorkshire outfit attempt to bolster their squad for the second half of the season in the January transfer window, they have been sensationally linked with a move for Liverpool shot-stopper Kelleher, who has impressed for the Reds in the top flight in the absence of first choice keeper Alisson Becker.

Producing some eye-catching displays for the Merseyside outfit, rumours have been circulating about a move away for the Republic of Ireland international to gain more regular first team football, and Leeds are plotting a move to offer the 26-year-old that route.

Leeds United rivalled by Champions League sides for Caoimhin Kelleher

According to TeamTalk, Kelleher is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Leeds, ahead of a potential move away from Anfield.

Kelleher was previously held onto by Liverpool under the tenure of Jürgen Klopp despite mounting interest, and current Reds boss Arne Slot is said to highly value the keeper, but suitors are not being put off by this, with moves ready to be made next summer.

The report confirms Leeds have identified Kelleher as their ideal candidate to replace current number one Ilian Meslier, with the publication revealing the Frenchman is likely to wave goodbye to Elland Road in the not-too-distant future.

However, TeamTalk have also stated that there is major doubt about whether Kelleher would agree to join Daniel Farke’s men, with a concern that even if the Whites gain promotion, they will suffer instant relegation back down to the second tier the following term.

Meanwhile, sources have also informed TeamTalk there are “solid Champions League sides very keen to do a deal” should the Irishman wish to part ways with Liverpool, which will be a blow to Leeds as they won’t have as much pulling power then some of Europe’s heavyweight sides.

Leeds United move for Caoimhin Kelleher is bold, but unlikely to happen

If Leeds United stay on course to return to the top flight, then a reliable goalkeeper is the foundation to achieving survival.

Kelleher has been an imperious figure during the seven Premier League matches he’s had to stand in for to replace the injured Alisson, with dominant performances helping keep Liverpool on track to lifting the top flight crown.

The Irishman would undoubtedly be a massive upgrade on Meslier, who has made glaring errors against Sunderland and Preston North End in recent weeks, proving he is unlikely to meet the level required to be a dependable top flight keeper.

But with Champions League level sides in the frame for Kelleher’s signature and concern from the player himself, it’s unlikely the Whites will be able to convince him to join, even if promotion is secured.

Transfer situations always have the potential to turn on their heads, but at the moment, it doesn’t appear Kelleher will be playing for the Whites any time soon.