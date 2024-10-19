Leeds United are preparing to loan exciting youngster Luca Thomas to an EFL side in the upcoming Janaury transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the 20-year-old is set to be loaned out to a side in the Football League as he embarks on the next steps of his career.

Thomas is currently on loan with York City, having made the temporary switch on October 17th.

But his deal is set to expire in December, which opens the door to the possibility of him going back out on loan again in the new year.

Thomas has yet to make his debut appearance for the Whites, but is considered an exciting, young talent coming through their academy system.

Luca Thomas loan plan

Thomas has made the switch to York, with young players allowed to join non-league sides outside of the usual transfer window period.

However, Leeds are already reportedly planning for the next step in his career after he returns from the club in December.

A loan move will be sought in the January transfer window, with a move to a League Two side being the likeliest outcome.

He is the latest young talent to come through the Leeds academy system, and the club will be hoping that these steps taken will help prepare him for a potential run in the first team squad in the future.

Related Leeds United eye move for 34-year-old midfielder with Daniel Farke an admirer Josuha Guilavogui is a potential target for Leeds United after leaving Mainz in the summer.

Thomas has impressed at underage level, scoring six goals in five games in the Premier League 2 this season prior to his move to York.

The forward will now have the next 10 weeks or so to impress the Yorkshire outfit’s hierarchy, and prove that he is ready to take the step up to an EFL team in 2025.

This could prove a pivotal period in the youngster’s career, as this will be his first taste of senior football.

Thomas recently signed a new contract with the Whites, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.

Leeds United’s academy production

Archie Gray - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 47 (43) 0 (2)

Leeds have earned a reputation for being able to produce first team quality talent from their academy system, with Archie Gray being the latest to make that leap.

The teenager was a key part of Daniel Farke’s side last year, appearing in 44 of their 46 regular league games, as well as all three of their play-off clashes, which led to him earning a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Leeds have also produced talent like Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and Charlie Cresswell in recent years.

Charlie Crew and Harry Gray are also two other academy players that could be on the fringe of the first team in the near future.

Forward planning for Leeds will help academy players develop

Thomas going out on loan to York before an EFL loan in January could prove quite beneficial for his development.

The youngster lacks senior experience, so gaining some in non-league football before going to League Two could better prepare him for that move.

This is an example of smart forward planning from Leeds, and is a process that helps them have a strong academy system.

This is now a crucial period for Thomas, as he will want to go out and impress in order to earn the best loan move possible in January.