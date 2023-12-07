Highlights Leeds United are targeting Aberdeen's head of recruitment Jordan Miles to improve their transfer team.

Miles has experience in England, previously working with Ipswich, Derby, and West Ham United.

Leeds would need to pay compensation to Aberdeen and navigate a notice period for Miles to join them before the January transfer window.

Leeds United are interested in Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles as they look to revamp their transfer team.

Jordan Miles’ career so far

Miles only joined Aberdeen in the summer, taking over as the head of recruitment at Pittodrie after Darren Mowbray had left the Scottish side to join Southampton.

It was a busy window for the Dons, as Miles worked with boss Barry Robson to build a team that would be competing in Europe this season, and it’s fair to say the results have been mixed.

Aberdeen reached the Europa Conference League and were competitive in a tough group that included Frankfurt and PAOK, and they have a Scottish League Cup final later this month against Rangers. However, their league form has been poor, with the new signings hit-and-miss.

Prior to joining Aberdeen, Miles has plenty of experience in England, having worked with Ipswich and Derby, as well as holding a head of recruitment analysis position at West Ham United.

Leeds want to bring Jordan Miles in

It was a summer of change at Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League, with key transfer figure Victor Orta losing his job shortly before they went down as the spotlight centred on his poor decisions in the past.

With the 49ers purchasing the club from Andrea Radrizzani, they then went about bringing their own figures in.

Gretar Steinsson was named as the technical director in July, with Nick Hammond appointed as a football advisor in the summer, and it has since been stated he will stay on for the next two windows.

Nevertheless, it appears Leeds still want to improve the recruitment department, as the Daily Record revealed that they are targeting Miles - and they want him to join quickly if possible.

“Leeds United are trying to land Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Jordan Miles.

“Leeds now want to offer him a quick-fire return to England to become a major player in their transfer moves. The Championship giants are pushing for a deal and are even trying to get a deal to bring in Miles before the January window opens.”

Leeds must pay compensation to Aberdeen

As Miles is under contract at Aberdeen, Leeds would be required to pay compensation to get him to move to Elland Road.

As well as that, the update confirms that he would have to complete a notice period before making the switch. Therefore, you would think that this will have to move very quickly if they are to get Miles in ahead of the January window.

Leeds prepare for crucial January

Of course, the focus for Daniel Farke right now is on the team, and Leeds have a hectic December schedule to navigate, with some huge fixtures on the horizon - starting with trips to Blackburn and Sunderland in the next week, as they try to chase down the top two.

In terms of January, it seems apparent that they are already laying down plans for the New Year, and we know that the window is huge in the promotion race.

Given the quality of the squad, the Whites aren’t going to be too busy, but they will look to do business, and there could be interest in some of the squad, including Wilfried Gnonto.