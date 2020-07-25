Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez rewarded for 2019/20 performances

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has been rewarded for his impressive performances this term by being named the Whites player of the year for the third consecutive season, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds have had a hugely successful campaign – winning the Championship and securing their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Hernandez was integral to their success despite suffering from a number of injury issues, scoring nine times and providing nine assists in 36 league appearances.

The 35-year-old has proven Leeds’ key creative catalyst once again this term and his performances were rewarded last night as he was named the Yorkshire club’s player of the year for the third consecutive season.

There are a number of players, including the likes of players’ player of the year winner Stuart Dallas and young player of the year winner Ben White, that would’ve been fitting recipients but it was Hernandez that ultimately picked up the gong.

The Spaniard dedicated his win to the rest of the squad after what has been a hugely impressive campaign for all involved.

Their focus will now switch to preparing for the 2020/21 Premier League campaign – set to get underway on the 12th of September.

The Verdict

I suspected that the award may go to Dallas for his consistency and versatility this term but Hernandez is, without a doubt, a deserving recipient.

His stats, while impressive, don’t tell the story of just how influential and important the Spaniard has been this term, with a number of his performances from the bench following the restart helping them get over the line.

At 35, there have to be concerns about how much longer he can keep performing at this level but while he is still going you feel that Leeds fans, and the rest of us, should make the most of it.