There are likely to be a number of changes this summer in the transfer market for Leeds United after a busy window in the summer of 2023 as well.

There will be players who don't wish to stick around after leaving the club due to loan clauses in their contract over the summer, who will need to have their future at Elland Road resolved as quickly as possible, in order for the club to then focus on incomings for Daniel Farke.

It is possible that some of those may return to the fold in some capacity following talks with the club, with nothing ever certain in football, but many of them could be set for a permanent or loan exit once again. There are also players who have performed well this season who will be of interest elsewhere as well.

Two departures have already been confirmed. Robin Koch has agreed a pre-contract deal with his current loan club, Eintracht Frankfurt, whilst Luis Sinisterra penned a permanent deal with AFC Bournemouth in February ahead of the summer. However, there will be others joining them in due course heading into June and beyond.

Here, we take a look at all the players who are most likely to have interest in their services this summer.

Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison's future with the club looks all but over, after Everton completed the signing of the winger in the summer on a season-long loan, where he has been fairly heavily involved at Goodison Park.

If Everton can free up the funds for him, then it's fairly likely that's where his future will be. If not, then there will be plenty of interested Premier League sides elsewhere. He has talent and has shown his quality in the Premier League for Leeds previously, meaning he won't be short of suitors at the bottom end of the division and a parting of ways makes sense for all parties involved now.

Jack Harrison Leeds stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt Season League Manager Games Goals Assists 2018/19 Championship Marcelo Bielsa 42 4 4 2019/20 Championship Marcelo Bielsa 49 6 8 2020/21 Premier League Marcelo Bielsa 37 8 8 2021/22 Premier League Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch 38 10 2 2022/23 Premier League Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce 40 6 10

Marc Roca

Marc Roca made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February of last year.

He has largely impressed back in Spain with Real Betis, which should make selling him easier for Leeds, if not to Betis, then to one of Spanish football's top-flight sides. Leeds are well stocked in midfield and can allow for Roca to leave the club, granting them with a little extra wiggle room in terms of PSR.

Diego Llorente

Diego Llorente joined AS Roma on loan last year, midway through the campaign. Relegation saw another move for the Spaniard as it was announced in the summer that he would rejoin the club, and there is the potential for that to become a permanent deal as well.

He won't be itching to return to the fold with Leeds this summer and has impressed and featured often enough for the Serie A giants to the point where a permanent switch is now very likely. He has been one of the better performing and consistent loan players, and it makes sense for all parties that he exits Elland Road for a fee of some description, be that to Roma or elsewhere in Europe.

Cody Drameh

The chances of Cody Drameh agreeing fresh terms at Elland Road are slim to none. For one reason or another, the young right-back has often cut a peripheral figure and has failed to ever ignite the same performances for Leeds as he had done while on loan with Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Birmingham had a permanent option in place, but relegation may mean plenty of other second tier sides will be interested in the talented young full-back, and a permanent move elsewhere in the Championship could well be on the cards again this summer, especially with his career with Leeds all-but-over.

Ian Poveda

Ian Poveda is a player who has failed to rip up any trees on loan with Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool in the Championship, and been very much on the fringes of the first-team this season as well. However, a good loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday is sure to do some good in securing a contract somewhere in the second tier next season.

Plenty of clubs are keen on the 24-year-old as his contract expires in West Yorkshire at the end of this month, with many knowing they can get a bargain for a wide man who has shown more than just mere glimpses of what he can do whilst playing for Wednesday.