There are likely to be a number of changes this summer in the transfer market for Leeds United.

There will also be those who don't want to stick around after leaving the club due to loan clauses in their contract over the summer, who will need to have their future at Elland Road resolved as quickly as possible, in order for the club to then focus on incomings for Daniel Farke.

Some of those may return to the fold in some capacity, with nothing ever certain in football, but many of them could be set for an exit, with two departures already confirmed. Robin Koch has agreed a pre-contract deal with his current loan club, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Luis Sinisterra penned a permanent deal with AFC Bournemouth in February ahead of the summer. However, there will be others joining them in due course heading into June and beyond.

There are players who will have already played their last game for the club, be that individuals who have been involved in the first-team this season, or those out on loan for the campaign. Here, we take a look at all the players who have most likely played their last game for Leeds already.

Diego Llorente

Diego Llorente joined AS Roma on loan last year, midway through the campaign. Relegation saw another move for the Spaniard as it was announced in the summer that he would rejoin the club, and there is the potential for that to become a permanent deal as well.

He won't be itching to return to the fold with Leeds this summer and has impressed the Serie A giants enough to the point where a permanent switch is now likely.

Marc Roca

Marc Roca made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February of last year.

He has largely impressed back in Spain with Real Betis, which should make selling him easier for Leeds, if not to Betis, then to one of Spanish football's top-flight sides.

Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison's future with the club looks all but over, after Everton completed the signing of the winger in the summer on a season-long loan, where he has been fairly heavily involved at Goodison Park. If Everton survive and can free up the funds for him, then it's fairly likely that's where his future will be. If not, then there will be plenty of interested Premier League sides elsewhere.

Jack Harrison Leeds stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt Season League Manager Games Goals Assists 2018/19 Championship Marcelo Bielsa 42 4 4 2019/20 Championship Marcelo Bielsa 49 6 8 2020/21 Premier League Marcelo Bielsa 37 8 8 2021/22 Premier League Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch 38 10 2 2022/23 Premier League Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce 40 6 10

Luke Ayling

A long-serving player and stalwart of the club is the right-back. He has played for the club for almost eight seasons, but was loaned out in January, despite being involved in the early parts of the season. His game time diminished and Ayling moved to Middlesbrough, where he has been a regular feature under Carrick. It appears that Luke Ayling's days as a Leeds player are effectively over.

Lewis Bate

Not granting Lewis Bate a loan in the summer was somewhat of a mistake, as the former Chelsea prospect spent last season on loan in the third tier with Oxford United and impressed by all accounts, and has now moved to MK Dons on loan, which effectively has ended his career with Leeds, much like Ayling with his loan. There could well be interest in a higher level than League Two this summer, too.

Ian Poveda

Ian Poveda is another who has failed to rip up any trees on loan with Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool in the Championship, and been very much on the fringes of the first-team this season as well. However, a good loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday is sure to do some good in securing a contract somewhere in the second tier next season.

Cody Drameh

The chances of Cody Drameh agreeing fresh terms at Elland Road are slim to none. For one reason or another, the young right-back has often cut a peripheral figure and has failed to ever ignite the same performances for Leeds as he had done while on loan with Cardiff City and Luton Town. A move elsewhere in the Championship could well be on the cards again this summer.