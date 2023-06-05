Leeds United will keep Charlie Cresswell as a key part of their plans for next season following his loan stay at Millwall, according to Leeds Live.

The centre-back was given the opportunity to join the Lions last year, with Jesse Marsch sanctioning a loan switch as he looked to benefit the young defender's development.

But with the Whites now relegated, they could potentially benefit from Cresswell who operated in the Championship last year, with his presence potentially allowing Leeds to devote their summer budget to other areas.

Which central defenders could leave Leeds United?

Max Wober has impressed at times but considering he only joined the West Yorkshire outfit in January, he could potentially stay at the club.

Robin Koch could be on his way out though, with Tottenham Hotspur looking to lure him away from Elland Road for a potential fee of £15m.

The defender only has one year left on his contract and with Leeds likely to be unwilling to let him go for free, Cresswell may be the man to replace the German.

It was reported not too long ago that the clubs were willing to listen to offers for Koch, making a possible departure more likely.

How did Charlie Cresswell get on at Millwall?

He was brought in as a replacement for Daniel Ballard and with this in mind, he had a huge void to fill.

At times, he was criticised by the Lions' supporters but he enjoyed a reasonably productive loan spell overall, with the 20-year-old recording 30 appearances in all competitions for the Lions.

He scored five goals in the process, making him an asset in both boxes.

Should Leeds United keep Charlie Cresswell?

If he's going to be a regular starter, the Whites should certainly be looking to retain him because they should be looking to inspire those coming through the academy.

If another defender comes in and Cresswell is loaned out again, that won't give their youngsters much inspiration as they look to make the grade at Elland Road.

Of course Cresswell has to be good enough to be included in Leeds' first-team plans because they will only be harming themselves if they only include him because of the fact he's an academy graduate.

But he did enough at The Den to suggest that he can thrive in the second tier, performing very well for Gary Rowett's side at times and learning plenty during his time in the English capital.

With Koch potentially on his way out and Leeds potentially unable to spend too much following the arrival of Georginio Rutter, Cresswell could be a very useful asset to have.