Leeds United player’s Elland Road exit to EFL club imminent, advanced talks underway

Huddersfield Town are in advanced talks to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan for the season, according to Football Insider.

Carlos Corberan will be looking to strengthen his squad even further before the start of the new campaign, with a potential reunion on the cards.

Gotts played under Corberan for Leeds United’s Under-23 side being breaking into the first-team setup under Marcelo Bielsa, but he’s found regular game time hard to come by since.

Gotts played only twice for Leeds in their promotion-winning campaign last term, and now looks set to gain valuable first-team experience elsewhere.

Football Insider claim that Gotts is close to joining Huddersfield on loan, after the Terriers fought off competition to land his services on a temporary basis.

The Terriers have made only two new signings thus far this summer, with Joel Pereira arriving on loan from Manchester United and Danny Ward arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Cardiff.

The Verdict

Gotts may be a rising star, but he’s approaching the age of 21 now and needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa will trust Corberan to give Gotts regular game time and look after him during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, and he’s likely to be a key player under the Spaniard.

He is a versatile player who could give them a bit of energy in midfield, and I think it’s a move that definitely suits both parties.