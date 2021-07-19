Leeds United player’s Elland Road exit potentially beckons as Yorkshire-based EFL side cast eye

Harrogate Town have taken Leeds United attacking midfielder, Jordan Stevens, on trial.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020 has opened the door for a number of the club’s youngsters to head out into the EFL on loan.

Last year, Stevens spent time with Swindon Town in League One, before moving on to Bradford City during the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Ultimately, the midfielder didn’t earn the game time he desired away from Elland Road and the coming campaign looks set to see him depart again.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Stevens is on trial with Harrogate and featured in this weekend’s friendly with Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old impressed from the bench against the Magpies too, teeing up a goal in a 2-1 win for the League Two outfit.

Stevens, so far, has managed six senior appearances for Leeds, featuring from the bench on five occasions in the Sky Bet Championship, as well as featuring against Arsenal as a substitute in the FA Cup back in January 2020.

Prior to moving to Elland Road, Stevens played for Forest Green Rovers, who he made 15 appearances for.

The Verdict

Stevens needs a solid season away from Leeds in 2020/21. The last 12 months have been frustrating for the midfielder and settling at a club over a campaign, playing games regularly, will do him the world of good.

There’s talent there with Stevens, without a doubt. Whether that’s enough to forge him a career at Elland Road is up for debate, but he’s more than good enough to be playing somewhere in the EFL.

Harrogate will be looking to build on a really solid campaign in the second-tier in 21/22 and you’d imagine that they can offer the winger games.

His impact against Newcastle will only add to that feeling.

Thoughts? Let us know!