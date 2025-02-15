Leeds United hope to end their two-year absence from the Premier League by securing automatic promotion from the Championship, with a return to the top-flight key to future squad plans.

Any transfer business at Elland Road will rely upon Leeds’ league status, with United currently chasing a way back to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side had to make sales after missing out on promotion last term, and whilst they will still be eligible for parachute payments if they again fail to escape the Championship, it will be a smaller amount than received this season.

There can be no room for passengers during a promotion battle, but Leeds are carrying a few in a squad that has seen major upheaval since relegation to the second tier in 2023.

Here are three players we predict to depart Elland Road in the summer, and how much Leeds might receive for them.

Patrick Bamford

The Leeds No.9 has been inconsistent fitness-wise for some time

Patrick Bamford has cut a frustrating figure for the Leeds United fanbase, with the former Middlesbrough man prone to missing more than his fair share of sitters.

However, the forward has still produced decent goalscoring numbers at Elland Road, but fans are now largely concerned with his injury record.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United career stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 25 10 2 2019/20 47 16 4 2020/21 38 17 8 2021/22 10 2 2 2022/23 31 6 4 2023/24 36 9 2 Full Seasons Only

So far this term, the one-time England international has made just 10 appearances in the Championship this season, failing to find the back of the net in the league.

Bamford enters next season with just one year left on his deal, and it feels like the partnership between striker and club will end sooner rather than later.

One of the estimated highest earners on Leeds’ books, the Whites might have to accept a paltry transfer fee in comparison to the £10million they forked out in 2019.

Finding a club willing to meet Bamford’s wage demands and contend with his injury issues is a tall ask, meaning Leeds could only ask for a few million for the striker.

Darko Gyabi

The former Man City midfielder is on loan with Plymouth

Signed during Leeds’ final season in the Premier League, Darko Gyabi is still somewhat of an unknown quantity to supporters.

Leeds paid £5million to secure Gyabi’s signature from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but in the years since the midfielder has made just five senior appearances for the Whites.

Gyabi has played most of his recent football on loan at Plymouth Argyle, first joining the Devon outfit last campaign before returning to Home Park over the summer.

The England youth international is approaching the final year of his deal at Elland Road, and it would make sense for Leeds to move Gyabi on this summer, no matter what division they find themselves in.

Recouping their losses seems unlikely, however, although they might be able to command a fee around the £2million mark.

Jack Harrison

The Everton loanee has hung onto his Premier League pedigree

Like Gyabi and Plymouth, Jack Harrison has spent the last few seasons on almost perpetual loan at Everton.

A clause in the winger’s contract ensured a loan move away following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, a technicality Everton have exploited to borrow Harrison for two campaigns.

However, Harrison hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Goodison Park, and it seems unlikely the former New York City man will make the permanent switch to Merseyside.

Harrison is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2028, but after two years away, it seems farfetched that head coach Farke would try to reintegrate the wideman into his plans at Elland Road.

After spending three seasons on loan, Leeds paid Manchester City £11million in the summer of 2021 to keep Harrison on a permanent basis.

They would likely search for a fee in the same region, thanks to Harrison’s Premier League pedigree and lengthy contract.