Leeds United players ‘believe’ 37-year-old will take Huddersfield Town job

Huddersfield Town have made an approach for Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope.

Huddersfield are on the lookout for a new manager following Danny Cowley’s shock dismissal on Sunday afternoon, coming just two days after their 2-1 home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Town sit three points clear of the relegation zone and have a much better goal difference than the teams below them, so Cowley’s sacking came as a shock given that their Championship status is all-but secure.

Owner Phil Hodgkinson is seemingly keen to find Cowley’s appointment as soon as possible, though, with Leeds coach Carlos Corberan being approached by Huddersfield, as per Craig Hope.

Corberan arrived at Leeds in 2017, initially as Leeds’ Under-23 manager, before becoming a first-team coach under Marcelo Bielsa.

The 37-year-old guided Leeds’ Under-23 side to league title success last term, and will have learnt a lot alongside Marcelo Bielsa as he looks to potentially embark on life in management in England.

It is claimed that Leeds players expect Corberan to leave Elland Road and take the role, following the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This has potential to be a really exciting appointment for Huddersfield.

Corberan is highly regarded by those at Elland Road and is a really talented up and coming coach, and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on in charge of a Championship club.

Coaching is very different to management, of course, but it looks as if Town are looking to appoint a young, up and coming manager to replace Cowley at the John Smith’s Stadium.