In one of the most chaotic matches in Premier League history, Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 away from home, with Ange Postecoglou's side hamstrung with two red cards to Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.

That wasn't the only setback that Spurs suffered though on the night, with star centre-back Micky van de Ven pulling up before half-time with what appeared to be a serious looking hamstring injury.

Whilst the timescale of his absence is yet to be determined, it is expected that the Netherlands international will not return before the end of 2023, and any potential surgery could put him on the treatment table for longer.

That could lead to Postecoglou making a move in the transfer market, and one player who has been tipped as a potential replacement is Leeds United centre-half Pascal Struijk.

Pascal Struijk touted for Tottenham Hotspur transfer

Netherlands-based sports reporter Süleyman Öztürk, who works for Voetbal International, was speaking on Van de Ven's crippling hamstring injury earlier this week, and he has pointed out that Struijk - a fellow Dutchman - could be a viable replacement in the January transfer window should Spurs be without him for any longer.

"Struijk had Jamie Vardy in his pocket on Friday evening,” Öztürk said, via Voetbal Zone.

“He was very strong throughout the match, but also really decisive. I also thought it was very good in the build-up from behind.

“He is a complete and mature defender.

“Now that Micky van de Ven has been injured, I would like to give Ange Postecoglou some advice: Struijk can easily join the defense of Tottenham Hotspur.

“That boy really plays at too low a level. I can well imagine that a big club will come for him in January.

"He really is the best defender in the Championship at the moment. I think he will make that step, because getting into the Dutch selection from the second level is difficult.

“I really think he's great."

Pascal Struijk's 2023-24 season for Leeds United so far

Having played a significant part in all of Leeds' three seasons back in the Premier League, Struijk is among one of the first names on the team-sheet for Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Clean Sheets 6 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.9 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 Clearances Per Game 2.9 Blocks Per Game 0.6 Pass Success % 89.3

Struijk has formed a partnership with Spurs loanee Joe Rodon at the back, and that settled duo has led to an upturn in results since the first month of the 2023-24 season.

Leeds are now pressing on to try and catch Ipswich and Leicester at the top of the Championship standings, and Struijk's performances are a major factor.

Club Brugge of Belgium looked into a potential deal for the 24-year-old after England's summer transfer window had shut, but they opted not to make a move, nor would Leeds probably have sold just days after the market closed for them.

With his performances in the Championship being impressive though, there could be interest from the top flight of England in January, even though Struijk has three-and-a-half years left on his contract at United.