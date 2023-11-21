Highlights Sam Byram has seamlessly fit into the Leeds United system under manager Daniel Farke and has quietly performed well in the opening 16 games of the season.

Byram's first spell at Leeds United was during a chaotic period in the club's history, with multiple managerial changes and lack of stability at the club.

Byram left Leeds United for West Ham United in 2016, citing contract disputes and the opportunity to play in the Premier League. However, he later expressed regrets about leaving, especially after Leeds' promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

Sam Byram is now enjoying a successful period back in West Yorkshire, after rejoining his boyhood club Leeds United under his former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke back in the summer.

Since completing the transfer the day prior to Leeds' opening game against Cardiff, the experienced defender has slotted straight into Farke's system, and, due to the attacking talent which Leeds possess, has quietly snuck under the radar as a steady performer in the opening sixteen games of the season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Many of the Elland Road crowd had already warmed to Byram, given his dedicated performances from his first spell at the club between 2012 and 2016, in what was a chaotic period in the club's history, with a whole host of managers and boardroom uncertainty, with the likes of controversial figure Massimo Cellino at the helm.

What has Sam Byram said about that period?

Byram was handed his debut by Neil Warnock in August 2012, before going on to make 151 appearances and score 11 goals in the four-year period during which he oversaw six managerial changes, as Steve Evans was brought to the club three months prior to his departure in January 2016.

The full-back would catch the eye immediately, winning the club's player of the year award in his first season after featuring 50 times in all competitions at the age of 19.

However, on the field and off, Leeds were a club going nowhere, emphasised by their league positioning across those four seasons, despite players such as Byram coming through the Thorp Arch academy system alongside Kalvin Phillips, Alex Mowatt and Charlie Taylor, who have all gone on to have respectable careers at Championship and Premier League level.

Leeds United League Finishes (2012-2016) Position 2012/13 13th 2013/14 15th 2014/15 15th 2015/16 13th

“The three seasons I had involvement in, we finished (low down the Championship),” Byram told the Athletic.

“In my last one, I had so many managers. There was no stability at all at the club. There was no direction I could see of us competing even in the Championship."

Can you blame Sam Byram for moving to West Ham United in 2016?

In modern football, players are so often slated by supporters for not staying loyal to the club they profess to support, but in this instance, it's hard to blame the defender for seeking a new challenge, especially after his revelations surrounding a contract dispute with Cellino in late 2015.

“I’m not sure what I am allowed to say, but Massimo Cellino tried to convince me to sign a new contract on much worse terms. When West Ham and Everton at the time were interested, giving me the chance to play in the Premier League — whether you’re a Leeds fan or not, given the opportunity to live your dream, the top aspiration, most people if they’re honest would have taken the chance," Byram added.

Based on West Ham's exploits at the time under Slaven Bilic, which saw them end the season in seventh place and qualification for the Europa League, on the face of it, a player at the age of 23 going to a club following an upwardly mobile trajectory is a sensible move, given Leeds were just aimlessly drifting around the Championship, jumping from manager to manager under Cellino. But for whatever reason, the scenario Byram faced in East London was far from that, as he would record just 36 appearances in all competitions.

Is Sam Byram doing himself a disservice by having some regrets?

Later on in the interview, he touched on having regrets about leaving Leeds, as Marcelo Bielsa would ultimately end the club's 16-year exile from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

With the power of hindsight, it's easy to understand where Byram is coming from. However, there is no guarantee that had he stayed that the same scenario would've played out.

He said: "But I’ve thought back since and with hindsight, if I’d known that the club would achieve promotion (in 2020) — to be able to play in the Premier League with Leeds — I’d like to say I’d have turned the move down. You just can’t guess what the future holds. You have to make a decision based on the facts, on what you know and what you’re given. There are some regrets that I missed out on getting Leeds promoted, but I feel like this is a second chance to achieve that.”

What next for Sam Byram and Leeds United?

Byram is right to add that this feels like a chance to achieve promotion with his club, and they have certainly put themselves in a good position to hunt down Ipswich and Leicester, who they have both defeated on the road so far.

In 15 games this season, he's been known for doing the 'dirty work', with an average of 1.52 blocks and interceptions, 2.83 clearances and 2.18 aerial duels won so far.

Leeds return to Championship action on Friday, with a trip to Rotherham United.