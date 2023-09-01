Highlights Leeds United has faced the challenge of finding action plans for their young talent who have had limited playing time.

Joe Gelhardt, a striker for Leeds, was expected to go out on loan but will now stay with the team despite interest from other clubs.

It may have been a mistake for Leeds to keep Gelhardt, as he may not get regular playing time and could benefit more from a loan move for his development.

While Leeds United have placed a big emphasis upon conducting the inevitable and necessary squad exodus following relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous season alongside supplementing Daniel Farke with the resources to launch an immediate return, they have faced another call of duty in the transfer market too.

That has consisted of devising action plans for some of their young talent currently at the club, many of whom were or are still not assured regular time on the pitch for the duration of the season.

Sonny Perkins and Sam Greenwood have sealed loan switches to Oxford United and Middlesbrough respectively, while Cody Drameh- who has long endured frosty fortunes at Elland Road- has also moved to second-tier rivals Birmingham City on a temporary basis.

Darko Gyabi is another player that could leave Leeds on loan before this evening's 11pm cut-off, too, amid interest from League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

And while striker Joe Gelhardt is more proven than individuals such as Gyabi and Perkins, he is nonetheless a player that Leeds supporters had anticipated would head out on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window following the fresh injection of final third options at the club.

However, in what comes a real shock U-turn on the final day, it is now believed that Gelhardt will now remain with Daniel Farke's squad moving into September onwards.

Joe Gelhardt set to stay at Leeds United

This is according to TEAMtalk's James Marshment, who has revealed a crucial update on the forward.

He has disclosed that Gelhardt will be staying with Leeds after they rejected "several offers" for his signature, with Ipswich Town believed to be one of the interested parties.

How has Joe Gelhardt performed for Leeds United?

Gelhardt was signed from Wigan Athletic in 2020, having made 18 appearances for the Latics in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, returning a solitary strike.

He swiftly made a lasting impression in the Whites' academy that earned a graduation to the first-team fold while the club were still plying their trade in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old truly stamped his mark on proceedings during the 2021/22 campaign, though, scoring twice against Chelsea and Norwich City and laying on a further two assists amid just five starts as Leeds secured survival.

Midway through the following season, Gelhardt joined Sunderland on loan and made 18 appearances, although fans may well have anticipated a better return of three goals and assists apiece back in the Championship.

He has played four times for Leeds thus far this term but is yet to open his league account.

Have Leeds United made the correct Joe Gelhardt transfer decision?

It must be said, it does appear as though Leeds may have made the wrong stance here.

With the signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea City, frequent opportunities now feel as though they will arrive at a real premium for Gelhardt, who also does not yet look up to the level for a team with title ambitions like Leeds.

It would be much better for his development to head out on loan where regular action every week can be forthcoming, and that is something that Leeds may well reassess in January unless Gelhardt hits the ground running in the limited minutes that he will likely have on the pitch moving forwards.