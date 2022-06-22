Leeds United player set to seal permanent transfer to EFL club

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson is set to secure a permanent departure from Elland Road, with Carlisle United on the verge of swooping for his services, per The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Cumbrians are set to bolster their attacking options with the signing of the 21-year-old, who has already been coached by manager Paul Simpson whilst in the England youth set-up.

It will bring a near five-year stint at the Premier League side to an end for Edmondson, who arrived at the Whites from non-league York City in 2017 and then made his debut for Leeds at the age of 16 in May 2018.

Edmondson has found game-time hard to come by though, playing just twice for the club throughout his career, spending most of his time in the development squad and also out on loan.

The striker has had spells at Aberdeen, Northampton, Fleetwood Town and most recently Port Vale, where he played 21 times in the Valiants’ run to the League Two play-off final, scoring three goals.

The Verdict

Big things were expected of Edmondson at Elland Road due to the young age he stepped foot into the senior squad and his experience at England youth level.

Sometimes though, things just don’t work out and in this instance, the forward has not developed as much as he could have done.

Edmondson’s loan spells away from Leeds haven’t been the most prolific, and that means a fresh start is what could be best for him.

At Carlisle and under a manager he has worked with before, Edmondson can start rebuilding himself and perhaps start climbing up the EFL pyramid again to show Leeds what could have potentially been.