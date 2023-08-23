Highlights Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra may be sidelined for the next two games as the club wants his future resolved.

Leeds are unwilling to accept a loan offer for Sinisterra.

It remains to be seen if interested clubs like Brentford, Nice, and Feyenoord can recruit him.

Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra is set to spend the next two games on the sidelines with the Whites wanting his future to be sorted out before he plays again, according to the Football Insider.

Colombian Sinisterra has been training away from the first team at Thorp Arch with speculation continuing to mount about his future at Elland Road.

He's one of many players who would have been hoping to seal an exit from West Yorkshire this summer - but a move is yet to materialise for the 24-year-old who may be forced to play in the Championship until at least the start of the transfer window.

Having joined the Whites last summer when they were in the Premier League - Sinisterra would have been hoping to spend more time at the top level but they were nowhere near good enough to keep themselves in the Premier League beyond last term.

They will be hoping to secure their return to the top flight at the first time of asking - but it's unclear whether the Colombian will play a part in that at this stage.

What's the latest on Luis Sinisterra's future?

Leeds are unwilling to accept a loan offer for him and you can't blame them considering the number of top-quality players they have lost on a temporary basis this summer.

With the likes of Jack Harrison and Max Wober moving out on loan, Daniel Farke's side have been limited in the amount they have been able to generate from player departures.

And this could limit the amount they are able to spend in the transfer market between now and the end of the window.

There are sides that have taken an interest in him including Brentford, French side Nice and his former club Feyenoord, but it remains to be seen whether they can produce the cash required to lure the 24-year-old away from Elland Road.

Which games is Luis Sinisterra set to miss?

The Whites travel to Portman Road on Saturday to take on high-flyers Ipswich Town and his absence is a real blow - because Farke's side will need top-quality players at their disposal if they want to beat Kieran McKenna's side.

They then face Salford City in the Carabao Cup and considering he's usually a key first-teamer, he may not have been involved against the League Two side anyway.

Are Leeds United taking the right stance on Luis Sinisterra?

If the player is going to be a distraction to the main camp, then he should be kept away from the first team for now.

However, the Whites have brought back Wilfried Gnonto and you feel they could do similar with Sinisterra if he's going to be professional.

Keeping players away from the first team isn't an ideal scenario for Farke, so if he can get the Colombian onside and back in the first team, that could pay dividends for the West Yorkshire club who have endured a poor start to the campaign.

You feel Leeds are in a win-win situation if Sinisterra is professional enough.

They will either sell him for a decent amount of money - or they will have a player who can make valuable contributions in the Championship.