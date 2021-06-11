Leeds United player set to depart to join EFL side on loan, medical imminent

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson is set to join League One side Fleetwood Town, with the two sides agreeing a season-long loan for the 20-year-old.

According to Graham Smyth at the Yorkshire Evening Post, Edmondson is due to have his medical with the third tier side today and is likely to be announced shortly, with Simon Grayson looking to strengthen the Lancashire side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

For Grayson, the ex-Leeds United manager who took over from now-Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton at the end of January, this will be his first real chance to shape his squad as the Cod Army seek to make progress on last season’s 15th place finish.

Reinforcements at the Highbury Stadium are much-needed, with the club losing four of their last six 2020/21 league games – and the 51-year-old may suffer the same fate as his predecessor if that form continues.

However, the 20-year-old’s arrival will be welcomed by Fleetwood fans, with Edmondson enjoying spells at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen and Northampton Town since his arrival in 2017.

And with the youngster signing a new three-year deal at the start of the last campaign according to journalist Smyth, it’s clear Marcelo Bielsa sees the forward’s future at Elland Road.

The verdict

With the impact of Covid on the lower leagues, this is a low-risk signing that isn’t likely to cost the League One side much, both in terms of his wage and a loan fee. Bielsa will want to see what Edmondson can do in a full season in League One.

The fact the forward has also been out on loan at Aberdeen should also be a source of excitement for the Cod Army. Although Scottish football is often ridiculed, Aberdeen are a very competitive side in the top tier and the England youth international will have learnt a lot from his time north of the border.

If the move doesn’t work out, nothing has really been lost. If it does, Fleetwood will benefit heavily from his attacking threat. His lack of senior goals to date will be Simon Grayson’s only point of concern.