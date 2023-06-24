Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is edging closer and closer to an exit from Leeds United.

The Spanish defender spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with AS Roma in Italy, missing out on Leeds' relegation from the top-flight.

The 29-year-old could soon find himself back in Rome, too, with the latest reports suggesting another loan move is on the cards.

Latest Diego Llorente transfer news

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has reported on Saturday that the two clubs are closing in on a deal.

That deal is said to see the 29-year-old return to Rome for another year, which suggests it is another loan move.

What is the current situation between Diego Llorente, Leeds United and Roma?

Llorente signed a new contract at Elland Road last December until the summer of 2026. However, just weeks after signing that long-term contract the Spaniard joined AS Roma on Transfer Deadline Day in January.

Since moving to the Italian capital, the centre-back featured in nine Serie A matches and three times in the UEFA Europa League, helping the club reach the final where they would be defeated by Sevilla on penalties last month.

Meanwhile, Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in the same week, and due to the extent of his current contract, as Leeds prepare for life back in the Championship, it allows the Yorkshire side more room to price an effective deal for all three parties.

At the end of his previous loan deal, Roma had a clause included which gave them the option to complete the permanent transfer of Llorente for a fee of €18M but were unwilling to pay such an amount despite Mourinho's desire to keep the 29-year-old at the club.

Is there any future for Diego Llorente at Elland Road?

Since moving from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £18 million in 2020, Llorente has made 59 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United , scoring four times.

As is the case with a lot of players from the relegated sides, Llorente has a higher reputation than the majority of players in the Championship and is therefore seeking an early exit.

As he now knows and is comfortable at Roma from his time there last season and any potential added clauses to this loan deal, it may seem unlikely that Llorente could play at Elland Road again, but that could change depending on the length of his current contract after next season.