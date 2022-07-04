Leeds United player seals maiden EFL opportunity after agreement struck

Millwall have secured the service of Charlie Cresswell on loan from Leeds United.

Cresswell is highly-rated at Elland Road, yet finds himself down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch.

As a result of that, Leeds have opted to send Cresswell out on loan into the EFL for a season.

It’s been confirmed early this afternoon that the 19-year-old has joined Millwall on a season-long loan, as Gary Rowett looks to push his side further up into the play-off picture.

Millwall finished ninth last season and have eyes on the top-six after some impressive early summer business, the latest of which is Cresswell.

This is the 19-year-old’s first venture away from Leeds, but he did feature on seven occasions last season in the first-team.

That included an impressive full Premier League debut last September, as Leeds lost 2-1 to West Ham in the Premier League. Cresswell was also very good off the bench in the comeback win at Wolves under Marsch.

However, with Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch ahead of him in the pecking order, Cresswell has been freed up to leave Leeds on loan.

Cresswell has already trained with his new Millwall teammates and becomes Rowett’s fourth summer signing.

The Verdict

This looks such a good move for all parties.

Cresswell is an England youth international that could, arguably, be playing football regularly for Leeds in the Premier League.

So, for Millwall to get their hands on him for a season is a real coup. There’s no denying that the expectation is going to be that he has equal success to Daniel Ballard under Rowett.

That’ll obviously help Millwall’s play-off prospects, whilst it’ll benefit Leeds in the long-term.

Thoughts? Let us know!