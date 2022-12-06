Leeds United player reveals who convinced him to leave Elland Road in favour of Oxford United

Leeds United loanee Lewis Bate has revealed that Oxford United manager Karl Robinson “played a big role” in his decision to leave Elland Road and join the League One side on loan this term.

The 20-year-old midfielder made the move from Chelsea to the Whites in July 2021 and after making just four appearances in his debut season at the Yorkshire club, he opted to head out on a season-long loan to Oxford to aid his development.

Bate wanted to get some regular first team football under his belt and his move to the Kassam Stadium has provided just that.

He’s featured 18 times for the U’s already, providing four assists, and their testing start to the season will likely prove an excellent learning experience for him.

The midfielder has been speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about his move to Oxford and revealed that his new gaffer was a key factor.

He explained: “The manager played a big role, when I spoke to Karl Robinson on the phone.

“As much as it was about learning the men’s game, I wanted to get consistent minutes and I feel like I’ve done that here so far. Hopefully the further we go in the season, I can keep getting minutes.”

On his hopes for the future, he added: “Obviously, I moved to Leeds last summer for a reason. And I’d say I fell in love with the club. The way it is at Leeds, it’s a top, top club and obviously if you want to play in the Premier League, Leeds is a fantastic place to be.

“This season was always about getting minutes and getting a feel for first-team football, and then that is the plan to go back to Leeds. But if that doesn’t happen straight away, then we’ll see. Again, it won’t set me back. But my ultimate goal is to play for Leeds in the Premier League.”

Robinson was under a little bit of pressure earlier in the season but a nine-game unbeaten run, which has included four wins, looks to have strengthened his position.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get some insight into Bate’s decision to swap Elland Road for the Kassam Stadium.

His move from Chelsea to Leeds is further evidence that the 20-year-old is keen to take full control of his career and didn’t want to let things drift at Stamford Bridge, as many players do.

Likewise, the loan to Oxford has seen him step out of his comfort zone again and he certainly seems to be benefitting from it.

There are some talented midfielders in Jesse Marsch’s squad at the moment so breaking into the first team picture at Leeds won’t be easy but it seems that’s his target for the near future.