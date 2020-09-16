Leeds United player reacts to Derby County transfer news

Derby County have completed the signing of Kamil Jozwiak from Lech Poznan, with the winger signing a four-year deal at Pride Park.

An announcement has come from Derby this morning confirming that Jozwiak has signed a four-year deal with the Rams, bolstering their options going forward.

Phillip Cocu’s latest signing is a Polish international, which has caught the eye at Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad has fellow Polish international, Mateusz Klich, at the centre of it, whilst Mateusz Bogusz is kicking around in the club’s under23s.

Bogusz is a Polish youth international (x_bogusz) and has moved to offer some brief reaction to Jozwiak’s move to England and arrival at Derby.

He responded to the 22-year-old’s Instagram:

Jozwiak looks a decent addition for Derby and certainly boosts Cocu’s options going forwards on the back of Saturday’s defeat to Reading.

The winger scored eight goals during the 2019/20 season and also registered four assists, with his creativity sure to offer Cocu fresh options in the Championship.

He could debut for the Rams this weekend against Luton Town.

The Verdict

Jozwiak and Bogusz are likely to have crossed paths with each other on the Polish scene, even though there is a three-year age gap between the pair.

Moving to England has been good for Bogusz so far, whilst Klich has excelled at Leeds as a senior player in the last two seasons.

The hope will be that Jozwiak can replicate that at Derby.

Thoughts? Let us know!