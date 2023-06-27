Among the many Leeds United players who may move on this summer following their relegation to the Championship is defender Robin Koch.

The eight-cap Germany international has been attracting interest from elsewhere, including from Newcastle and Manchester United already and both could offer him the chance to stay in England and also UEFA Champions League football.

Koch played 36 times in the Premier League for Leeds last season as they suffered the drop to the second tier, having overcome two injury-hit seasons since arriving in 2020.

A move to a Premier League club though looks less likely than a return home to Germany for Koch, as that is where the significant interest is coming from.

And one club who are making a major play for the 26-year-old services is Eintracht Frankfurt, who want to add the centre-back to their squad for the 2023-24 season.

What is the latest on Frankfurt's interest in Robin Koch?

It looks like Frankfurt's keenness to secure a deal has gone far past the point of just initial interest now.

That is because according to the Frankfurter Rundschau, there is an agreement in place between the Bundesliga outfit and Koch for him to sign for them this summer, in a move which would secure Koch not only a return to his home nation but also to a club contesting Europa Conference League football next season.

There is a snag though currently as according to the very same report, Frankfurt need to sell players in order to make new signings this summer.

That is despite the agreement for Koch likely being a fee-paying loan deal for one year before making it a permanent move on a free transfer next summer - Randal Kolo Muani is one Frankfurt player who has been linked with a big move to both Manchester United and Bayern Munich and funds could come from that potential sale.

What is Robin Koch's current Leeds United situation?

Koch penned a four-year contract at Elland Road in 2020 after a deal was agreed with Freiburg, meaning he has just one year remaining on his current agreement in West Yorkshire.

The Athletic's Phil Hay confirmed on the Square Ball Podcast that Koch can depart on loan this summer and see out his contract, but any club willing to commit to that will have to pay a fee to take him on loan for the 2023-24 season.