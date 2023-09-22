Highlights Many players have left Leeds United this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, including Tyler Adams and Robin Koch.

Rodrigo Moreno, who scored 13 goals last season, left for Al-Rayyan with the support of Leeds fans, while Maximilian Wober faced criticism for not meeting expectations.

Wober has spoken about his discussions with Leeds manager Daniel Farke and his decision to join Borussia Monchengladbach for the opportunity to play at the highest level.

Much of Leeds United's summer was dominated by the forceful nature of their squad upheaval following relegation from the Premier League.

Only as the transfer window ticked over into its dying embers could the newly-relegated Championship promotion favourites avert their focus towards translating those ambitions into reality through incomings, with an overwhelming bulk of individuals requiring shifting first.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Some players to have sought pastures new evaded criticism, such as Rodrigo Moreno.

The Spanish striker found the back of the net on 13 occassions last term to keep Leeds' faint survival hopes alive, and departed for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan with the best wishes of supporters.

Some, however, were not provided as much of a respectful farewell - just ask Maximilian Wober.

Wober was only brought to Elland Road from Salzburg in January with the intention of shoring up a ropey defence and keeping Leeds' heads above the water, although he wasn't able to have the desired impact as Leeds returned to the Championship.

Just 16 league appearances later and the 25-year-old was on the move once again, agreeing a loan move with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Now, Wober has made a public admisson of the conversations that took place between himself and Leeds boss Daniel Farke - who managed the side prior to taking the Whites reigns.

What has Maximilan Wober said about his Leeds United exit?

Speaking to German outlet Rheinische Post, Wober shed some light on the move by explaining: "“It was very difficult for me because I felt very comfortable there and had already built up a certain status in the club - even though we were relegated,” he said.

“Then there were discussions with both Leeds and Gladbach, for me it was simply crucial that I could play at the highest level.

“We were completely open on both sides. I immediately told Mr. Farke that there was contact with Gladbach and that I would probably like to do that. He told me a little about his experiences.

“He objectively listed things that were great and things that he would have changed. It was a good conversation to form an opinion.

"I also spoke on the phone with guys from here like Hannes Wolf.”

How has Maximilan Wober performed since his Leeds United exit?

Wober has not fared too badly since leaving West Yorkshire, featuring in all four of Monchengladbach's opening encounters.

He even contributed to a goal against juggernaut outfit Bayern Munich by flicking the ball on for Ko Itakura's opener, although he has formed part of a defence that is currently the second-leakiest in the division by conceding 12 times.

Wober's new team are 14th in the league standings and will strive for improvement on that front, but the move appears to be going well nonetheless from an individual perspective.