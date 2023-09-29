As we all know, Leeds United were forced into undertaking a truly colossal squad upheaval across the summer.

The ramifications of relegation from the top-flight - particularly for a club that have spent big and brought in players of a certain calibre like Leeds did - are brutal, and they were truly felt as transfer talk dominated the headlines as far as the Whites were concerned for quite some time.

Indeed, the focus was pinned upon getting bodies out of the door instead of getting individuals in to bolster the promotion charge that Daniel Farke is now leading, such was the amount of players that wanted to leave.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Thankfully for Leeds supporters, it feels as if that spell of uncertainty is now well and truly concluded and Farke has filtered through all the players who weren't fully committed to the cause.

But nonetheless, it hasn't stopped those players who have sought pastures new from speaking out and shedding light upon their decisions - and that's exactly what Robin Koch has done.

What has Robin Koch said about his Leeds United departure?

Koch, who joined Leeds in the immediate aftermath of their return to the Premier League in 2020, has spoken out about trading Elland Road for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defender told Sports Illustrated Deutschland: "It has always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and experience English football there and I have fulfilled this dream.

"In my three years at Leeds, I have felt very comfortable so far and have developed further as a footballer and as a person.

"The club really means a lot to me. But it was time for me to make another change in terms of sport.

"I looked into it intensively, I also thought about staying in the Premier League, there were also other inquiries.

"In the end it wasn’t an easy decision, but as always in my career so far, I trusted my gut feeling. Eintracht Frankfurt, with their team and fans, are the right team for me next season. Also, against the background of what has been built here in recent years."

How has Robin Koch performed for Eintracht Frankfurt?

On the face of it, it looks as though the 27-year-old has made a strong start to life back in the homeland.

At the moment, he's played every single available minute of league action for his new side, who sit eighth in the top division of German football.

Crucially, though, Koch has been part of a steely defence that has conceded on just three occasions within that timeframe - the best record in the Bundesliga - underlining the impact that he's had at his new club.

He's even opened his account for Frankfurt too, scoring the winner to kick-start their Europa Conference League campaign in a 2-1 victory over Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen in group G.

Will Robin Koch play for Leeds United again?

While Koch is only on loan to Frankfurt, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Therefore, the move has effectively finished his career at the club and there appears no prospect of renewal whatsoever, which seems the best option for both parties.

They'll lose a lot of money on Koch, mind, who could may well end up joining Frankfurt for nothing next summer if he continues to impress.