Brenden Aaronson has opened up on his struggles with German side Union Berlin this season.

The Leeds United player is currently out on loan with the Bundesliga outfit, where he has made just five starts from 18 appearances in the league this campaign.

The American came off the bench on Saturday to secure all three points for his team with an 84th minute strike away to Hoffenheim.

This result moved Berlin up to 13th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation play-off place.

It was his first league goal for the club, who have themselves struggled to replicate their top four form of last year.

Aaronson opens up on struggles since Leeds departure

Speaking to Bild after the game, Aaronson claimed that a lack of game time has been something he’s had to adjust to, having previously earned a lot of minutes at other clubs.

The 23-year-old believes this has been a big reason for why his performances haven’t been up to the standard expected of him when he joined during the summer.

“I had to be patient,” said Aaronson, via Sport Witness.

“But I kept working, went to the gym and practiced shooting after every training session.

“I don’t want that to sound cliché, but I’ve always played a lot.

“That’s why it was difficult to sit on the bench.

“I can create a lot of chances with my style of play, I want to build on that and hopefully contribute many more goals and assists.”

It remains to be seen whether Aaronson has a long-term future at Elland Road, with the player set to return to the Yorkshire outfit in the summer.

The league status of Leeds may play a role in determining Aaronson’s next step in his career, with Daniel Farke’s side chasing promotion straight back to the top flight.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table, but could slip out of the automatic promotion places this midweek.

Both Southampton and Ipswich Town below the Whites have a game in hand, and victory for the Saints would move them a point ahead of Farke’s team.

Meanwhile, victory for Ipswich would move them to level on points with Leeds, highlighting just how close the battle for second is at the minute.

A win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday stretched the team’s streak to eight in a row in the Championship.

Next up for Leeds is a big clash against league leaders Leicester City on 23 February.

A disappointing campaign for Aaronson

Leeds would have been hoping to see more from Aaronson during his loan spell with Union Berlin.

The playmaker has been unable to impress, spending most of his time on the bench, which will have hurt his transfer value.

His future appears to be away from Elland Road, even though he has a contract until the summer of 2027, as Farke seemingly has no plans to use him.

So a positive loan stint could have helped Leeds drum up interest in a sale this summer, but they may struggle to do so now given how far his stock has fallen.