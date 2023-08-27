With less than one week to go until the end of the transfer window, Leeds United need to be active in the market when it comes to incomings and not really when it comes to departures.

Plenty of experienced players have departed from Elland Road and there has been many rumours around some of the first-teamers that remain as well, including Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra.

The wingers had refused to play for the Whites for a period of time but both players were back in the squad and the starting 11 for a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

And along with new £12 million signing Joel Piroe, both Gnonto and Sinisterra starred with goals in the 4-3 victory over the Tractor Boys, with the other goal scored by Georgino Rutter who completed head coach Daniel Farke's attacking quarter in Suffolk.

Rutter has had somewhat of a tough time since arriving in West Yorkshire in the January transfer window, which is when he became Leeds' new club record signing for £35.5 million from Hoffenheim.

The Frenchman had scored just twice in 17 appearances for the German outfit last season before making the expensive mid-season switch, but in 11 Premier League outings he failed to score or make much of an impact as he also failed to even get off the bench nine times.

Starting the 2023-24 Championship season injured, Rutter made his return appearance as a substitute against Birmingham City over two weeks ago but started against West Brom and then against Ipswich, where he scored a superb solo goal early on in the match to make it 1-1.

Could that be Rutter's one and only goal for United though?

There is perhaps some surprise interest in Rutter from his home nation of France, with Telefoot claiming that the 21-year-old is on Lyon's radar ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Why are Lyon interested in Georginio Rutter?

Lyon have been under restrictions this summer in regards to their transfers as they are not allowed to spend more money than they make on sales, although they have made significant fees on Castello Lukeba and Romain Faivre.

Ghanaian attacker Ernest Nuamah is set to sign for a big fee but they would need to rake in another significant figure to sign Rutter - who is only a target if Bradley Barcola departs the club.

The 20-year-old winger, whio can also play as a striker, is a major transfer target for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but it remains to be seen if they strike a deal for Barcola, with Lyon reportedly asking for €60 million (£51.5 million) for his services.

Rutter would be able to play in both the wide areas and as a centre-forward like Barcola does, but he would also cost a big fee.

Should Leeds cash in on Georginio Rutter?

Leeds aren't exactly blessed with depth up-front, with Patrick Bamford's injury leaving just Piroe, Rutter and Joe Gelhardt as out-and-out options.

Rutter did flatter to decieve in the Premier League last season, but it may have been tough for the youngster to acclimatise to England in a relegation battle.

He should be much more at home with a year in the Championship, and there could be big things to come from the versatile attacker under Farke.

Unless Leeds get an offer around the £35.5 million they paid for his services in the first place, then Rutter should not be cashed in on.