Leeds United player linked with temporary EFL summer switch

AFC Bournemouth are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton on loan for the 2021/22 season, according to The Athletic.

Shackleton has made 63 appearances in total for Leeds, but has found regular minutes hard to find since they were promoted into the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 21-year-old is yet to depart Elland Road on a temporary basis in his career to date, but Marcelo Bielsa could potentially be looking out sending him out on loan to further his development in senior football moving forwards.

Leeds have already worked closely with Bournemouth, with the Cherries signing defender Leif Davis on loan this summer, and Shackleton could soon be following him to the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last season, as they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Shackleton made 22 league appearances in Leeds’ promotion-winning campaign, but is now behind the likes of Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips in the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at Elland Road.

Bournemouth are set to take on West Brom in the opening match of the new 2021/22 Championship season, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams at the Vitality Stadium on Friday evening.

The Verdict:

This would be a fantastic signing for Bournemouth this summer.

I’m surprised that other clubs haven’t registered their interest in signing Shackleton on a temporary basis this summer, as the midfielder will surely be looking to find regular game time elsewhere if he isn’t going to feature for Leeds’ first-team much this term.

A move to Bournemouth could present him with the ideal opportunity to further his development, and this could a great move for all parties involved.

Additional strength in depth is certainly needed in Scott Parker’s squad ahead of the new league campaign, and if they were to strike a deal to sign Shackleton, then it would be a real statement of intent by the Cherries, as they look to make a timely return to the top-flight.