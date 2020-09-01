Leeds United player linked with summer departure amid interest from EFL club

Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts according to The Times.

Roberts struggled for consistent game time with Leeds last season, as they clinched a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Roberts was often behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the first-team, as he made 23 appearances in all competitions during the 2019/20 season for the Whites.

He did score four goals for Leeds in that season though, which included a memorable brace against Hull City in February.

Rodrigo has recently signed for the Yorkshire-based side from Valencia though, which seems as though it’ll only push Roberts further down in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at this moment in time.

A move to Derby could be tempting for Roberts, with Phillip Cocu’s side hoping to make a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League next term.

The Rams finished tenth in the Championship table last season, after an inconsistent run of results saw them miss out on a top-six finish in the second-tier.

Chris Martin left the club over the summer, so it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Cocu looking to add a striker to his squad before the new season gets under way.

Derby are set to take on Reading in their first league match of the season, in a match they’ll be expected to come away with three points from.

The Verdict:

This would be an excellent signing for the Rams.

Roberts hasn’t had much time to impress for Leeds, as Marcelo Bielsa has relied on Patrick Bamford for the majority of his time with the club to date.

With the Whites preparing for life back in the Premier League, Roberts will only be pushed further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Rodrigo has recently signed for the club, which could hint that Roberts could be moved on in the future, and I think Derby could be the ideal move for him.