Highlights Southampton and Middlesbrough are both interested in Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell as a potential loan signing in January.

Leeds United have no intentions of loaning out Cresswell, despite him not playing enough football this season.

It is unlikely that Leeds will allow Cresswell to go to a promotion rival, so a loan deal with Southampton may be out of the question.

Southampton have joined fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in showing interest in Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that the Saints are looking at the Leeds defender as a potential loan signing in January.

Russell Martin’s men already have two defenders at the club that are on loan, but Mason Holgate’s time at the club may come to an end in the new year, as he’s struggled for regular game time.

Therefore, Southampton have identified Cresswell as a possible replacement, but it seems they face competition to get a deal done. As it was reported last week that Middlesbrough are also keen on Cresswell after Darragh Lenihan suffered a season ending injury.

On the back of Southampton’s interest, it has been reported by The Athletic’s Phil Hay that Leeds have no intentions of loaning out Cresswell in January, despite him not playing enough football this season.

Charlie Cresswell's stats per division (As it stands, December 11th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 35 2 0 Championship 32 5 1 Premier League 5 0 0

Southampton show interest in Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell

So, with Southampton’s interest emerging in Cresswell, the writers at FLW have shared their thoughts on this and whether Leeds should consider letting him leave.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It is clear that Cresswell is very much a wanted man this January, as his situation at Elland Road has got teams from the Championship on high alert.

The 21-year-old, who is a product of the club’s academy, has yet to get a regular chance in Leeds’ first team, with most of his game time coming in his loan spell at Millwall last season.

The centre-back really flourished last season, grabbing five goals in 28 league appearances as he helped Millwall fight for a play-off spot but unfortunately missed out on the final day.

So, when Leeds got relegated back to the Championship, it was expected by many that Cresswell would play a big role in the club’s bid to return to the top flight.

However, with the club bringing in Joe Rodon, Cresswell has remained far away from a regular starting spot, with him so far playing just four times in the league, with only one being a start.

So, with that being the case, it seems to make sense for the club to let Cresswell leave in January, but for Southampton and even Middlesbrough, it is unlikely Leeds are going to allow him to go to a promotion rival.

The Saints are well stocked in the defensive area, but if Holgate were to return to Everton, you could understand why they may be interested in Cresswell. But it seems a loan deal is out of the question, so it will depend on whether the Saints are willing to offer a permanent deal and if Leeds are happy to see one of their young talents leave the club on a permanent basis.

Alfie Burns

It's impossible to see Leeds dealing with Southampton in January when it comes to Cresswell.

Look, the defender's situation at Leeds isn't ideal. He's not playing games regularly and, most of the time, he's not even in the matchday squad with Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Liam Cooper the senior centre-backs ahead of him.

However, it's only one injury or one suspension that brings Cresswell into the fold for Leeds. Farke will want to continue going with four senior centre-backs, so if Cresswell leaves, Leeds will have to get active.

The thought of them strengthening Southampton, though, who are just three points behind them in the table and very much in the promotion mix, is just ridiculous and it doesn't feel likely to happen at all.

Leeds appear to be happy enough retaining Cresswell, so if the player is on the same page, it feels like a non-starter.