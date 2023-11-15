Highlights Pascal Struijk has been a standout player for Leeds United, forming a strong partnership with Joe Rodon in the defense.

There have been plenty of standout players for Leeds United in the last few months as they've looked to close the gap on Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the Championship, with one of those being Pascal Struijk.

The centre-back, who signed in 2018 from Ajax, has been a regular starter for a couple of years now and under Daniel Farke, he has formed a good partnership with Joe Rodon at the heart of the United defence, but the West Yorkshire outfit had to fend off transfer interest in the left-footer a few months back.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Clean Sheets 6 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.9 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 Clearances Per Game 2.9 Blocks Per Game 0.6 Pass Success % 89.3

Leeds did have late interest from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, with their transfer window closing nearly a week after England's shut.

In the end though, they did not make the move for Struijk - who was born in Belgium - in the end, but they will have continued to keep a close eye on the Dutchman's progress.

And respected Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes that interest has not ended in the two months since the closure of the transfer windows, which is very interesting with January only a month and a half away...

What has Sacha Tavolieri said on Club Brugge's interest in Pascal Struijk?

In a video on UnibetBelgium's YouTube channel, via Sport Witness, Tavolieri has revealed that Club Brugge still hold their September interest in Struijk, with his good performances for Leeds in the Championship likely to have only further strengthened their keenness to do a deal.

And furthermore, Tavolieri has also said that Struijk would be interested in a potential move to the Jan Breydal Stadium, which may be a surprise considering Leeds will be in a great position you would think to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Club Brugge are not currently challenging for the Jupiler Pro League title either as they currently sit in seventh position in the table, and they are 14 points behind table-topping Union Saint-Gilloise, although the top four at the end of the season do get European football.

What do Leeds value Pascal Struijk at?

Tavolieri has also shed some light on Leeds United's valuation of Struijk as well, and you would perhaps have expected it to be slightly higher.

The Whites would apparently be willing to deal at €15 million (£13.1 million) for the 24-year-old, which is €3 million (£2.62 million) less than what they wanted in the summer from any club who wanted to try and secure the ball-playing defender.

Struijk signed his most recent contract at Elland Road in December 2022, extending his stay until the summer of 2027, so Leeds will not be in any desperation to cash in on his services.

However, every player has their price, and Leeds have apparently set their valuation out - it now remains to be seen if Club Brugge look to make their move in the January window.