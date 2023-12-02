Highlights Georginio Rutter is thriving in his first full season with Leeds United, displaying his skills as a creative forward.

Rutter's role in the team is to drop back and create space for the main goalscorer, Joel Piroe, to occupy.

Rutter's technical abilities and freedom to roam have allowed him to excel in creating chances for his teammates, making him a vital part of Leeds' success.

Georginio Rutter is enjoying a brilliant first full season with Leeds United in the Championship as one of the main creative players in Daniel Farke's team.

The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games last season after joining from Hoffenheim. That assist came during the final game of the season against Spurs, giving Leeds fans a glimpse into what the Frenchman is capable of.

How does Farke use Rutter?

This season, he has been utilised as the furthest forward attacker on paper, but is the primary creator of the striking pair, with Joel Piroe the main goalscorer. The idea is for Rutter to drop in and create space for Piroe to occupy, and the pair have worked well in tandem as a partnership so far.

Rutter came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga club in January of last season, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported £36 million including add-ons, as per Sky Sports, with Leeds needing an extra body in attack to help ease the burden on Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo.

None of Leeds' coaches got the best out of him in the way Farke has so far, in spite of Rutter not being a profile of centre-forward close to Farke's former favourite in Teemu Pukki.

The 21-year-old's skill-set is far more technical based than that, and he needs the freedom to roam around the front line to impact games where he wants and drag opponents around and out of position.

He is a creative forward rather than a natural goalscorer, who is capable of fashioning chances for his teammates or himself with ease. The technical qualities he possesses are evident, even if he wasn't the right fit last season for Leeds' needs. His performances have been a vital part of Leeds' rise up the Championship table so far.

How is Rutter performing?

The Frenchman is topping one particular statistic this season, which has him on course to smash last season's record in terms of big chances created in the Championship.

Last season, only two players in the whole campaign created more: John Swift of West Brom, and Ryan Giles whilst on loan with Middlesbrough. Rutter is likely to overtake their figures for this in the next month on current form and trajectory.

He has the second-highest assist tally in the league, one behind Leif Davis of Ipswich and Gabriel Sara of Norwich City, but that figure should only go up as the season progresses. Rutter has four goals and seven assists in 17 Championship matches so far.

Rutter has fantastic tight control, and that, matched with good acceleration over a few yards, even if his top speed is not as fast as the quickest players in the league, gives him a huge advantage. A good combination of great awareness, agility, and an eye for a pass on top of that makes him one of the most well-rounded forward threats in the league.

The work for the side in a creative aspect is undeniable and allows the likes of Piroe and Crysencio Summerville to thrive. His improvement in dropping down a league into the second tier has been huge and has made him a key player for Farke.

Rutter is also incredibly two-footed, which allows him to dribble or pass off either foot with ease, perhaps aiding him with chance creation. The Leeds man will almost certainly end this season as the Championship's highest for big chances created, and that should bear out on the assists front as well.