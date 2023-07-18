Goalkeeper Joel Robles has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah after his departure from Leeds United was confirmed yesterday.

Robles arrived at Elland Road last summer from Real Betis and after spending much of the season as second choice behind Illan Meslier, he was handed an opportunity in the final four games of the campaign by Sam Allardyce, but he was unable to prevent the club's relegation from the Premier League.

What did Joel Robles say about his Leeds United departure?

After his contract expired, Robles was invited back to the club for pre-season training, but it seems that new manager Daniel Farke opted against offering the Spaniard a new deal and he took to social media to share an emotional message with supporters announcing his exit.

"The time has come to say goodbye. It's never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again. I want to thank all my team-mates, [the] staff, [the] board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one. I have truly felt at home," Robles wrote on Twitter.

"I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve."

He had been linked with a return to Everton earlier this summer, but he has now made the move to Al-Qadsiah, who play in the First Division League and are managed by former Leeds and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

What is the latest on Leeds United's goalkeeper situation?

Robles' departure leaves Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson as the only senior goalkeepers on the club's books, but there is uncertainty over the former's future.

The 23-year-old made some high-profile errors in the top flight last season, but he is a player with huge potential and the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen.

Leeds will reportedly demand £30 million for Meslier's services this summer and the Frenchman refused to rule out an exit.

"It's complicated. Really it's complicated," Meslier told RMC Sport in June, quoted via Leeds Live.

"When you get out of a situation that is ours - I don't know if you've seen the coach - our club is in the process of being bought out by the San Francisco 49ers so suddenly there are a lot of unknowns.

"So for the moment, I have my contract until 2026.

“After that, I will have to think about what is best for me whether that's at Leeds United or another club."

But whether Meslier departs or not, it seems likely that the Whites will bring in another goalkeeper over the coming months and they have been credited with an interest in Newcastle United's Karl Darlow and Bayern Munich's Alexander Nubel.

Both Darlow and Nubel would be excellent additions for Leeds and Farke will be hoping to be active in the market with just under three weeks to go until his side get their Championship season underway at home to Cardiff City on Sunday 6th August.